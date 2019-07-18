

The light of the town of Poca is a little dimmer today at the loss of one of its citizens.

GEORGE EDWARD "EDDIE" CAWLEY JR., 70, of Poca, died July 17, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House West after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Cawley Sr. and Doris A. Hooper Cawley, and his brother, Allen Keith Cawley.

Eddie was born on December 15, 1948. He is a 1970 graduate of Poca High School and he loved "The Dots." Eddie was a true Nascar fan to the end and would watch Nascar races as often as he could. He raised a garden each year and constantly walked one end of Poca to the other until his physical body no longer allowed.

In the past, he was a loyal Lion's Club member and spent many hours digging ramps with the Lion Club. He received a "Ramp Champ" plaque in 1991. He also was a past member of the Poca Fire Department.

The family would like to thank his caretakers, Blessing, Jonathan and Alex and the nurses at Hospice House West for their care and kindness toward Eddie.

Eddie is survived by his brothers, David and wife Cindy of Poca, and Wesley Stuart "Stu" Cawley and wife Diane of Beckley. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Service for Eddie will be held at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on July 19. Viewing will be 1 to 3 p.m. preceding the funeral.

The family request no flowers and that you show your love for Eddie by giving a monetary gift to The Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hardingfamily group.com.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St. Poca, W.Va., is honored to be serving the Cawley family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 18 to July 20, 2019