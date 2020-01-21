|
GEORGE WASHINGTON ESKEW, JR, 88, of Emmons, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice, South Charleston. Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020