GEORGE "WILBUR" FORE, 79, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019.
He was born on May 26, 1940 to the late Faye Elaine Johnson and Earl Wilson Fore.
Wilbur retired from the Charleston Sanitary Board where he worked as a mechanic for 25 years.
In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Jean Wiggins and Jackie Lee Fore.
Wilbur is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mildred Fore; daughters, Kathy Meninger, Pamela Good, and Kimberly Laxton; grandchildren, Kandace Meninger, Tayler Good, and Brooks Young; great- grandchildren, Madden Baskin, Presley Dennis, and Grayson, Jeremiah, and Schyler Young; sister, Sis Monroe (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019