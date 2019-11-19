Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Fore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Fore


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Fore Obituary
GEORGE "WILBUR" FORE, 79, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019.
He was born on May 26, 1940 to the late Faye Elaine Johnson and Earl Wilson Fore.
Wilbur retired from the Charleston Sanitary Board where he worked as a mechanic for 25 years.
In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Jean Wiggins and Jackie Lee Fore.
Wilbur is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mildred Fore; daughters, Kathy Meninger, Pamela Good, and Kimberly Laxton; grandchildren, Kandace Meninger, Tayler Good, and Brooks Young; great- grandchildren, Madden Baskin, Presley Dennis, and Grayson, Jeremiah, and Schyler Young; sister, Sis Monroe (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -