GEORGE FREEMAN CUMBERLEDGE, 73, of Horner, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in CAMC Teays Valley of Hurricane, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
He was born in Weston on October 15, 1946, son of the late Clyde Cumberledge and Mavis (Duncan) Cumberledge. On November 16, 1968, he married Patricia Louise (Masters) Cumberledge, who preceded him in death on May 8, 2015.
Mr. Cumberledge is survived by one loving daughter: Ginger Boles and husband Timothy of Bridgeport; and two special grandchildren: Zachary Freeman Boles and Tamara Racquel Boles. He is also survived by three cousins: Donna (Larry) McLaughlin, Amanda (Donnie) Mays and Jennifer (Joey) Kay.
Mr. Cumberledge worked as a superintendent with Quaker State and ended with EXCO as the company was bought out and he started work in St. Marys, then he worked in Elkview and ended his career in West Union. He graduated Glenville High School and attended Glenville State College.
Before graduating, George joined the United States Army where he was in the Vietnam Conflict as a Specialist 5 class and received the Bronze Star for bravery. He was a member of the Weston Chapter of the VFW.
Mr. Cumberledge enjoyed woodworking and was a pro at tinkering around. He was a Baptist by faith.
Family and friends will be received at the Hardman - Paletti Funeral Home, 730 N. Main Avenue, Weston, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 15.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday from the Hardman-Paletti Funeral Home chapel, with Pastor Robert Fields officiating. Interment will follow services in the Vandalia Cemetery of Vandalia. Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Lewis County Honor Guard.
Online condolences and life stories in memory of George may be expressed at hardman-palettifuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019