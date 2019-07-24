GEORGE GANNON, known by many for the Plaza East Twin Cinemas on Charleston's East End from 1973 to 1988, died on July 17 in New York, his home for the last 30 years, at the age of 89.

Born in Detroit the son of Lebanese Catholic immigrants, he graduated from The University of Michigan with a focus in theater production. After serving in the US Army, he joined entertainment giant MCA in New York City in the mid-1950s as an associate producer on hits such as "GE Theater", "The Rosemary Clooney Show", and the "Suspicion" TV anthology series, working with entertainment legends such as Alfred Hitchcock, Ronald Reagan, and Boris Karloff. He later moved to General Artist Corp. where he worked on other top-rated productions such as the "Texaco Star Stage," "The Perry Como Show," "The Jimmie Rodgers Show" and others.

In 1963 he married Virginia Husson of Charleston and they started a family in Oak Hill, WV, where he worked with his brother Alfred at the family wholesale business, Big Oak Corp. While there he continued his passion for theater by directing stage plays such as "Wait Until Dark" and the musical "Little Mary Sunshine" for the Curtain Callers theater troupe.

Following the death of Virginia he returned to New York, working in theater management for United Artists and making Brooklyn Heights his new home.

He is survived by his children Andrea, Sean, and Nikki who will all remember him for his fun-loving, Johnny Carson-style demeanor that always put everyone on the path of wit and entertainment.

For information about an informal celebration of life gathering in coming weeks, please contact the family or [email protected] Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 24 to July 26, 2019