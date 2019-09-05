|
|
|
GEORGE "MIDGE" GREENE JR., 77, of Hartford, W.Va., passed away September 3, 2019, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, following an extended illness. Service will be 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, 25702.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019