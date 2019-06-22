George H. Gantz Jr.



GEORGE H. GANTZ JR., age 86, passed away into the arms of his heavenly Father on June 18th, 2019.

He was born December 6th, 1932, in Fairmont, W.Va., predeceased by his parents, George Gantz Sr., Dora Knisley Gantz; his brother, Jimmy; sister-in-law, Betty; and his brother-in-law, Bud Barnett.

Educated in West Virginia at Stonewall Jackson High School, he studied engineering at Charleston University and West Virginia State College. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

George's first engineering job was with the Kanawha Manufacturing Co., Charleston, W.Va., estimating materials for conveyer and coal processing for the capture and movement of coal. A job offer from Fairfield Engineering, Marion, Ohio, brought his young family to Ohio. He retired from Atlas Industrial Contractors, Columbus, Ohio, where he served as a project manager. He frequently traveled all over the United States overseeing manufacturing jobs.

His life has been filled with the love of God, family and sports.

George was a faithful worshiper at Shepherd Church of the Nazarene where he attended Sunday school, Prayer and Praise Senior's Group and Small Group.

Survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Linda, to whom he was married for 61 years; daughters, Dr. Gail Cook, Sharon (Randy) Williams; son, Greg (Ulrike) Gantz. Sisters Patty Siebert and Sue Barnett; grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Ljubi, Abbey (Nick) Slee, Carson (Brandy) Cook, Camron Cook and Canaan Cook, Courtney (Bo) Ramsey, Caitlin (Jay) Casterline, Cassidy Cochrum; and five great - grandchildren.

George was a longtime member of the Marion Masonic Lodge and is a member of the Gahanna American Legion. George enjoyed watching Ohio State boys' and girls' basketball as a season ticket holder. He also served others through ushering Ohio State football for many years; door 3-4 Huntington Club.

Special thanks to caregivers Christiana and Kay, as well as Vitas for hospice care.

Visitation will be at Shepherd Church of the Nazarene in Gahanna, Ohio, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday June 22, with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Any memorial offerings can be made in George's name to Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.

Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or condolences. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary