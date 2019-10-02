|
GEORGE H. "JINK" JOHNSON, 87, of Alta, died peacefully in his sleep on September 27, 2019, at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing in Montgomery.
Jink was born on March 14, 1932, in Gamoca, to the late George E. and Eula Kauff Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Charlotte, and his brother, Olaf E. Johnson.
Jink proudly served as a medic in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received the Purple Heart among other medal of honors. He worked at Hawks Nest Country Club as a Green's superintendent his entire career. He loved to fish, camp, garden, but most of all, he loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his sister, Loreine Markle of Dixie; daughter, Brenda Ray (John) of Durham, N.C.; son, Rev. Dr. George D. "Danny" Johnson (Christi) of Edgeville, S.C.; grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart, Taylor Ray (Belen) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. and Dr. Sam Ray (fiance Ryan) of Durham, N.C.; and great-granddaughter, Leyla Ann Ray of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfunerahome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for you to give to in Jink's honor.
The family would also like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing for all they did for our Dad / brother / papaw -- you loved him like a member of your family and we will be eternally grateful.
Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, W.Va., is honored to be serving the Johnson Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019