Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
George Harley Roush III Obituary

GEORGE HARLEY ROUSH III, age 81, passed away on Friday, September 13th, 2019, in his home in Myrtle Beach.
George was born in 1938 in Charleston, West Virginia, to George Harley and Edith Roush. George retired after a 35-year career as an executive at the Owens-Illinois glass corporation. In 1961, he married JoAnne Hudson. Their union resulted in two sons and six grandchildren. George was an avid golfer in his younger days and a doting grandfather in his later years. In the end, dementia took away his memory but was unable to take away his spirit and positive disposition.
George is survived by his wife, JoAnne; sons, George (Michelle) Roush of Toledo, Ohio, and Edward (YoonJeong) Roush of Durham, North Carolina; three grandsons, George, James, Joseph; and three granddaughters, Claire, Julie, Ella.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Service will be at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 18, 2019
