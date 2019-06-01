

GEORGE HENRY MILLER JR., of Tega Cay, S.C., formerly of Oakton, Va., went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2019, at Atrium Health Pineville, in Charlotte, N.C.

He was born May 16, 1933, in Burlington, Iowa, to the late George Henry and Clara Schmitt Miller.

He was a kind and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, cousin and friend. He was a devout Catholic. He was a graduate of Burlington High School in Burlington, Iowa. He graduated with honors from Iowa University in Mechanical Engineering. He graduated law school in 1967 from Catholic University. He retired from the U.S. Patent Office. He was a consultant for Black & Decker Law Firm and other laws firms in the United States.

He served in the U.S. Army in White Sand, N.M. He was a middleweight, weightlifting champion of Iowa in 1954 and Texas in 1957. He has also competed in physique competition, winning Mr. Iowa in 1954.

He loved his family and he loved to travel.

Survivors: Wife, Kathryn Milroy Miller of Tega, Cay, S.C.; daughter, Mary Clara (Scott) Sartwell of Tega Cay, S.C.; two sisters, Evelyn Miller of Burlington, Iowa, and Alice (Bill) Lambert of Burlington, Iowa; father-in-law, Dr. Miller Milroy of Richwood; brothers-in-law, Dr. Steve (Karin) Milroy of Charleston, Dr. Thomas (Dr. Allannah) Milroy of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; nieces and nephews, Thomas Gullikson, Monica Lambert, Michael Lambert, James Lambert, all of Texas, Mary Beth Milroy and Matt Milroy of Charleston, Dr. Desmond Milroy and Adrian Milroy of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, with Father Quy Dang officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Memorial Park, Richwood.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Simons - Coleman Funeral Home.

Arrangements were made by Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 1 to June 3, 2019