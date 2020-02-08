|
|
GEORGE JOHN HIZER, 72, of Ravenswood, passed away unexpectedly February 6, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was born April 23, 1947, a son of the late Wesley and Christine (Marcum) Hizer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat and Joyce.
John was born and raised in Williamson. He later moved to Clendenin, and graduated from Clendenin High School. He furthered his education at Carver Career Center where he became certified as a pipeline inspector. John was a United States Army Vietnam veteran in the 1st Infantry Division and earned the rank of Sergeant. Upon retirement, John enjoyed farming and boating.
He was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge in Clendenin, Harper Memorial Church in Gandeeville, Fannin Chapel in Sherman and was Christian by faith.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Kay (Johnson) Hizer; daughter, Kelly (Greg) Sutphin of Spencer; brothers, Jack Hizer of Elkview, Bobby (Teresa) Hizer of Elkview; sisters, Linda (Larry) Anderson of Bomont, Judy Siders of Elkview, Sandra (Robert) Kidd of Elkview; stepdaughter, Michelle (Chris) Kunkel of Gandeeville; and six grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery, with Military Rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jackson County Hunting Heroes or Operation Jackson County Veterans.
Condolences may be shared with the family at castofuneralhome.com
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020