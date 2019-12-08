|
|
GEORGE "G.W." JONES, 92, of Poca, formerly of Lookout, joined the love of his life, Janie, in their heavenly home on December 5, 2019.
Born on August 17, 1927, at Beauty Mountain, he was the son of the late Howard and Clara Jones.
G.W. was a proud World War II Navy veteran and was an active member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church for 60 years.
Those to cherish his memory are sons, David (Kara) of Winfield and John (Melissa) of Poca; five grandchildren; two step grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Ramey of Barboursville.
Service will be 4 p.m. today, December 8, at Cross Lanes Baptist Church. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, at Restlawn Memory Gardens, with Pastor Seth Polk officiating.
Online Condolences: www. wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted, W.Va., are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019