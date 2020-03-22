|
GEORGE MELVIN DAWSON, 60, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
George was a beloved Christian man and an avid sports fan, especially loving his incredible Red Skins.
George was born on Kelley's Creek in Sissonville, to the late Thomas and Malinda Cobb Dawson. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Robert "Bobby" Mullins.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Thomas "Tommy" Dawson of Charleston and Johnny Dawson and wife Betsy of Elkview; sister, Violet Dawson and her companion Bob Ballard of Dunbar; nephew, Jonathan "Johnny" Dawson; niece, Jasmine Winnestaffer; three great nephews and one great niece.
Burial will take place in Clark Cemetery, Sissonville, with a private graveside service. His nephew, Rev. Jonathan "Johnny" Dawson, will officiate the service.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020