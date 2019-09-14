Home

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
George Randy Buckley


1956 - 2019
George Randy Buckley Obituary
GEORGE RANDY BUCKLEY, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home.
He was born to the late Charles and Betty Buckley on September 14, 1956, in Charleston.
Preceded in death by two brother and two sisters.
Survived by brother Daniel Green, niece Sara Jones (husband Brian), three great-nieces, multiple siblings and lots of friends who loved him dearly.
George loved caring for others, always wore a smile with a laugh everyone knew. He will be missed by so many.
At George's request, cremation will be honored and there will be no services.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019
