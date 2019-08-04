Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
George Stephenson Evans


1940 - 2019
George Stephenson Evans Obituary

GEORGE STEPHENSON EVANS, 78, of Scott Depot, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 2, 2019, from a long hard battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born on December 31, 1940, in Kanawha County, to the late Lloyd Lee Evans and Ruby Bailes Evans Saxton.
George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He graduated from WV State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. George was a die hard mountaineer fan who loved blue grass music and the great outdoors, especially the Williams River.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepfather William E. Saxton and brothers Bill Saxton Jr. and Herb Saxton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Cooke Evans, at home; son, George S. Evans Jr. "G.J." (Bonnie) of Claremont, N.C.; daughters, Lynese Evans Danford (Chuck) of Hurricane and Shauna Evans Watts of Scott Depot; sisters, Carolyn Williams (Carlton) of Canton, Ga., Brenda "Susie" Fisher (Dale) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Cindy Harrison of Nitro; grandchildren, Kacie Evans Gryder (Trent), Morgan Watts, Marty Watts, and Devin Danford; five great - grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate George's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., officiated by Chaplain Pete Thompson. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens in Cross Lanes.
Memorials may be made in George's honor to Kanawha HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
The Evans' family is in the care of Cooke Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
