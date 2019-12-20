|
|
GEORGE THOMAS (TOM) MORRIS, of Scott Depot, West Virginia, died unexpectedly on December 18th, 2019 at the age of 82.
Tom was born on September 11th, 1937 to Louisa Moore Morris and Henry Hansford Morris.
Tom graduated from St. Albans High School. He joined the Navy after graduation and then went on to complete his bachelor's degree in accounting from Marshall University. He was a long-time employee of INCO before retiring at the age of 55. He was a past member of the Ohio Valley Accounting Association where he held several offices. He was an active member of St. John United Methodist Church.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Jo, and his brothers Jimmy Morris and John Morris.
Tom is survived by his wife, Claire Morris, his children Michael (Angie Thompson-Morris) Morris, and Mary Beth (Kent) Bradford; and his grandchildren Brannen and Rachael Morris, Melissa and Tommy Thompson, and Erin and Luke Bradford; great grandchild Aubrey Thompson; and several beloved nephews.
Service for Tom will be held at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Michael Q. Atkinson officiating. There will be visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot.
You may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019