GEORGE THOMAS "TOM" MICHELS, 96, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at CAMC-Memorial Division. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane, WV 25526. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Michels family. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of this newspaper.
