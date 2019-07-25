GEORGE THOMAS "TOM" MICHELS, 96, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at CAMC-Memorial Division.

Born June 30, 1923, he was a son of the late George J. and Anne Michels. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Wince; granddaughter, Courtney Wince; brother, Whitey Michels.

Tom was a retired glasscutter from Libby-Owens, Charleston with 39 years of service. Following retirement there, he was employed with the WV State Department of Highways. He worked with his son at Colonial Property Management until the age of 90. He proudly served his country with the US Army Air Corps during World War II. He was also a Mason and a Shriner.

Surviving are his wife, Gretna Burns Michels; son, Thomas W. Michels of St. Albans; step-daughter, Ann Dodrill (Dennis) of Winfield; grandchildren, Buck Wince, Beth Hughes, Tommy Michels and Brent Michels; step-grandchildren, Brandon and Dylan Dodrill; nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Dr. Ed Grant officiating. Entombment with military and Masonic rites will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane, WV 25526.

Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Michels family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019