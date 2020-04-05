Home

George "Pat" Tinsley

George "Pat" Tinsley Obituary

On Friday, April 3, 2020, GEORGE "PAT" TINLEY, loving husband, father, and grandfather of Cross Lanes, passed away at the age of 67 after a long illness.
Pat was born in South Charleston on October 24, 1952, to the late George Lester Tinsley and Edna M. Young.
He was a dispatcher with Chemical Leaman Tank Lines with 17 years service and was retired from Houff Transfer while serving as a Terminal Manager for 16 years.
Pat had a passion for deer hunting with his cousins and rarely missed a hunting trip. He also loved exploring West Virginia with his wife and visiting Civil War Sites.
He dearly loved spending time with his wife, his daughters, sons-in-law and especially his grandchildren hiking on the family farm.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Donna, of 47 years; daughters, Karlina VanCamp (Bill), Kourtney Malay (Kevin); and his four grandchildren, Karson Marie, Barrett Wiley, Kyle Patrick and Kaden Bennett. Also, his brother, Kevin, and sisters, Lou and Pam, and special cousins, Keith Wood (Deb) and Greg Wood (Mary). In addition, his acquired brother, Karl Warden, with whom he shared many hours in their woodworking shops.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, we will plan a celebration of Pat's life at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Pat's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
