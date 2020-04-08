|
GEORGE TRUETT ROGERS, age 88, died on March 31, 2020, at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md.
Born April 7, 1931, in Joliet, Ill., he was the son of Herschel E. and Mary O'Bryan Rogers. He currently resided in Oakland, Md., and had been a longtime resident of Terra Alta's Alpine Lake. His previous residences include Morgantown and Philippi, W.Va.; Colorado; Texas and Indiana.
A graduate of Hardin-Simmons University (B.A.) and Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary (B.D.) in Texas, Rogers earned his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Colorado. His professional careers involved pastoring two churches in Colorado, as well as the First Baptist Church in Morgantown, W.Va. He also was a history professor at Alderson Broaddus College and an adjunct at West Virginia University's Honors College, which he considered the highlight of his career. A lifelong learner himself, Rogers eagerly approached both his ministry and his students with a keen desire to impart knowledge and share ideas. He loved his parishioners and his students, and they loved him.
Rogers authored several professional articles and books concerning Baptist history, including "A Biography of David Jones 1736 - 1820" and "Bibles and Battle Drums." He was an honorary member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A member of Rotary International, he was active in civic affairs, and he gained much satisfaction from being part of the First Baptist ministry to bring doctors, nurses, dentists, and water wells to Haiti.
Rogers is survived by his wife, Bonetta "Bonnie" Winters, and three children residing in Colorado: Paula Yvonne Vogelsberg, Gary Bryan Rogers and Gregory Dale Rogers; two step daughters, Juliette Dorene West and Jonquil Dawn Ogden of Morgantown; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorene N. Rogers, and by his first wife, Yvonne McElwain.
Details for a memorial service to be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Oakland, Md., where he attended with his wife, Bonnie, will be available at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the West Virginia Baptist Historical Society, Ripley, W.Va.; the Honors College, West Virginia University; or Hospice of Garrett County.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020