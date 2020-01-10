|
GEORGE WILLIAM MINNER, age 91, of Nitro, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. George was born October 21, 1928, to William and Ella Minner in Clay County, WV.
He was preceded in death by his wife Julianne Miller Minner.
George is survived by his four children George William (Bill) Minner, Jr. and Judy of Doylestown, PA; Debbie Minner Doane and Rick of Fair Oaks, CA; Ronald Mason Minner and Leslie of Gilbert, AZ; Vicki Minner Sutton of Nitro, WV. George is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
George served in the US Army as a combat engineer during the Korean War. He continued his 35 years of military service and retired as a Commanding Sergeant Major in the WV Army National Guard. George worked for 37 years as a machinist for Columbia Gas Transmission Corp. He was a member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge #170 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies, and Beni Kedem Shrine.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Charleston Gardens Senior Living.
A celebration of George's life will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, January 11th at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd. Cross Lanes WV 25313 with Dr. Lawrence Hoptry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in George's name to the of WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020