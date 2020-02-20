|
GEORGE W. VETTER, 73, passed away at his home in Charleston on January 31, 2020.
He grew up in Leechburg, PA, where he attended elementary school through high school. George was a graduate of West Virginia University and was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Upon completion of his studies, he settled in South Charleston, where he met his wife, Cheryl.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl, and his parents, Rev. and Mrs. George C. Vetter.
George worked for many years as a Trust Officer at BB&T bank in Charleston.
Besides many who loved George for his caring demeanor, loving nature and love of life, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen; granddaughters, Audrey and Stella; his sister, Margaret Stevens-Vetter; nieces, nephews, in-laws, and his best friend of 67 years, Wayne Sinclair.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd, East, in Charleston, The Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22.
Memorial gifts in George's name may be sent to the family to help defray medical expenses.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family in these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020