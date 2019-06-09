Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Charleston, WV
George Wesley Sanders Jr.

George Wesley Sanders Jr. Obituary

GEORGE WESLEY SANDERS JR., 58, of Charleston, passed away June 3, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was born on April 7, 1961, to the late George Sanders Sr. and Ursula McDowell Sanders of Charleston.
George was a very loving, giving and heartfelt person. He was also a longtime member of The North Charleston Apostolic Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Wiley; and sisters, Brenda and Gwen Wiley.
George is survived by his special daughter, Lanika Williamson; grandchildren, Chantae Williamson, Trey Hayes, and Amanda Hayes; brothers, Cora Wiley and Robert Lee Sanders (Tonya); sisters, Vera Wiley, Rowena Porter (James), and Roberta Sanders; special friend, Billie; and many friends and family members he loved.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 9 to June 11, 2019
