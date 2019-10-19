|
|
GEORGIA DESPINA (ARVON) PRICE passed peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 88.
Georgia is survived by her husband, Bob Price of Sylvester; son, David (Pam) of South Charleston; grandsons, Brad (Danielle) Price, Morgantown, and Eric (Jill) Price, Centreville, Va.; her great-grandsons are Deacon and Clay Price; brothers are Manuel (Jean) Arvon, Nick (Mary Jane) Arvon, Charlie (Ella Sue) Arvon; and sister, Sophia Arvon Fincham. Also surviving are 10 nephews and five nieces, along with 14 great nieces and nephews.
Georgia was born on February 22, 1931, in Whitesville, to Pete and Beulah Arvon. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1948. After receiving her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Morris Harvey College, she began a 40-year teaching career. She received her master's degree from Marshall University in 1967. Her first school was Whitesville Jr. High School, then Fairview Elementary School (Kanawha County) and returned to Whitesville after a year. In 1966, she moved to Sylvester Elementary where she served as a teacher and principal until 1989. From 1989 to 1995, Georgia was the Principal at the school where she began her career, Whitesville Jr. High School.
Along with her career as an educator, Georgia always worked alongside her brothers in the family business at Arvon's Floral from 1949 through 2018.
Throughout her life, Georgia was very proud of her family, community, and country. She demonstrated this passion through various activities of patriotism. Her support and deep love for her country was instilled by her mother, Beulah, who was a Greek immigrant. As a teacher and principal, Georgia made sure that her students understood the importance to demonstrate respect for our flag, country, and those who served to protect our country. The traditional Veteran's Day program at her schools was always moving and filled with pride.
Georgia was a charter member of the Sylvester Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire Memory Care Unit & Hospice of Greater Kanawha Valley. A special thank you to her caregivers Amanda Hall and her mother Sue Westfall-Kinsmore for treating her with so much love & compassion.
Funeral services will be held at 12 o'clock noon on Tuesday, October 22, in the Sylvester Baptist Church, Sylvester, with Pastor David Minturn and Pastor Tim Dillon officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
The visitation will be from 5 to 8: 30 p.m. Monday, October 21, at the church and one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate the Sylvester Baptist Church, Sylvester, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 19, 2019