GERALD E. "JERRY" GANDEE, 84, of Scott Depot, passed away September 1, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Jerry was born in South Charleston on June 4, 1935, to the late Lester K. and Edna Powers Gandee. He retired from Union Carbide after 33 years and was further employed part-time with Quick Delivery for 11 years. He enjoyed his camp at Dry Fork, Canaan Valley, life-long travels to national and state parks across the country, being the neighborhood mechanic in his younger years, and was an avid fan of television / radio Sasquatch tales.
Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Gandee, and sister, Sue Childress; and his dogs, Coco and Abby.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Doris Hicks Gandee; daughters, Sherry Moore of Scott Depot and Anita Gandee of South Charleston; and two grandchildren, Casey Moore and Jami (Joel Howington) Moore; and his dog, Genny.
Cremation will be honored and there will be no services. At his behest, ashes will be scattered at Dolly Sods Wilderness in Monongahela National Forest.
In memory of Jerry, the family suggests memorial contributions to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
