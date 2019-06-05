

GERALD "TONY" GEORGE, 58, of Kenna, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Tony was a Christian man with integrity and strength. He loved spending time with his family. Tony had a strong belief for the 2nd amendment right and was a member of the NRA. He had a deep love for his country.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence George.

Tony will be missed by his loving wife of 34 years, Kelly George; children, Joshua George (Jenifer), Brittany Camp (Wesley), Seth George (Susan), Keirsten George, Kiarrah George, and Audrey George; mother, Hilda George; brother, Richard George; grandchildren, Alexxis, Cayden, Liam, Greyson, Gracie, Travi, Riley, Ryann, and Maverick (arriving soon); and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Pastor Aaron Melhorn and Pastor Jack Cummings will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.