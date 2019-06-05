Home

Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
Gerald "Tony" George


Gerald "Tony" George Obituary

GERALD "TONY" GEORGE, 58, of Kenna, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Tony was a Christian man with integrity and strength. He loved spending time with his family. Tony had a strong belief for the 2nd amendment right and was a member of the NRA. He had a deep love for his country.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence George.
Tony will be missed by his loving wife of 34 years, Kelly George; children, Joshua George (Jenifer), Brittany Camp (Wesley), Seth George (Susan), Keirsten George, Kiarrah George, and Audrey George; mother, Hilda George; brother, Richard George; grandchildren, Alexxis, Cayden, Liam, Greyson, Gracie, Travi, Riley, Ryann, and Maverick (arriving soon); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
Pastor Aaron Melhorn and Pastor Jack Cummings will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Online condolences can be left by visting: www.longandfisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 5 to June 7, 2019
