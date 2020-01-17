|
|
GERALD L. SIMS, 76, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., has entered into his eternal rest.
He attended public schools in Charleston. After graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a skilled electrician, but most importantly, he had given his life to Christ.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Jonathan and Ola Sims; brothers, Charles, Thomas, Billy and Jonathan; and sister, Virginia.
Those left to cherish his memories are his sister, Barbara (James) of Charleston and Carol Means of Indiana; and brother, Michael (Lorena) of Las Vegas.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Preston Funeral Home, 812 Donnally St., Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. James Patterson officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020