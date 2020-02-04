Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
GERALD EUGENE "SONNY" OWEN, 87, of Charleston, son of the late Russell and Lucille Owen, passed away Friday January 31, 2020 at CAMC Memorial, Charleston. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston and was retired from General Motors, Parma, OH. Sonny was a member of the UAW and had served in the US Army, having been stationed in the DMZ in Korea. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Betty Durbin, Charlotte Swiney.
Surviving, wife, Joanna Owen; step-son, Tim Duff (Brenda); step-daughters, Barbara Duff, Darlene Young (Paul); sister, Sandra Diehl; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave. Charleston, WV 25302, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 4, 2020
