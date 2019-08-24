Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary Inc
335 5Th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Gerald "Ralph" Parsons

Gerald "Ralph" Parsons Obituary

On August 22, 2019, GERALD "RALPH" PARSONS, 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was a proud Marine that stood for his flag and country with great pride, Veteran of Korean War and One of the Chosen Few Purple Heart recipients. He was a member of Ivy Dale Baptist Church where he did what he loved, praised the Lord and sang in the choir.
Preceded in death by his father, Edwin L. Parsons, and mother, Macel Casto Parsons; brothers, Glen L. Parsons, Gene Parsons, Harry L. "Joe Bob" Parsons; sisters, Phyllis "Fib" Davis, Ruth Watkins.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Eva Miller Parsons; sister, Maxine Ochletree; daughter, Pamela Russell and husband Marvin; sons, Curtis Parsons and wife Lisa, Kevin Parsons and wife Johneen; grandchildren, Kathryn "Katie" Casto, Jacob Parsons, Michael Parsons, Brogan Parsons and wife Chalcie, Peyton Parsons; great-grandchildren, Mason and Aiden Parsons.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. His final resting place will be Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
