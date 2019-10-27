Home

GERALD WAYNE JACKSON, 70, of Donwood / Morris Drive, Montgomery, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on October 20, 2019.
He was a graduate of East Bank High School and attended classes at WVUIT. During his life, he was a very dedicated and hardworking coal miner and was employed by Central Appalachia coal company where he was once an official of the local union, Southern Appalachia coal company, and retired from Peabody coal company. He was also employed by the City of Montgomery. He was an active member of FOE and was still an active member of the Morris Drive Watershed. He loved his community and resided there his entire life. His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing and camping and he loved the outdoors. His greatest joys in life were his children and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Eddie, Paul, Sam, Terry, Patrick, and Cassie; grandchildren, Eddie, Calvin, Dayton, Charlie, Jeremiah, Elijah, and Ezekiel; brothers, Charles, Robert, James; and sister, Mary Sue.
Service will be at noon on Monday, October 28, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Chandler Gray and Rev. Greg Petry officiating. Burial will follow at Donwood Cemetery, Morris Drive, Montgomery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019
