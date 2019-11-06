Home

White Funeral Home Inc
700 Broad St
Summersville, WV 26651
(304) 872-2361
Geraldine B. "Geri" Beal

Geraldine B. "Geri" Beal Obituary

GERALDINE B. "GERI" BEAL, 90, of Summersville, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Born December 28, 1928, at Morgantown, she was a daughter of the late Jessie and Letta Finnell Hess. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Paul Beal, and all her siblings.
She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church, former director of music at several Methodist Churches in West Virginia, and she gave private voice and piano lessons for many years.
Survivors include her children, Stephanie (Vern) Cowell and Stephen (Sharon) Beal, all of Summersville; four grandchildren, Nicki, Sam, Stacie, Lynette; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Summersville, with Pastor Carolyn Mash officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Memorial Park in Summersville under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.white funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 6, 2019
