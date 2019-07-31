|
Geraldine "Jerri" Hudson
GERALDINE "JERRI" (McCRACKEN HUDSON, 89, of Charleston, departed for her Heavenly Home on July 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Jerri was born on January 1, 1930, to Arnold and Lenny McCracken.
Jerri was a true Christian. She was a gentle person always a kind word for everyone, ever the Lady, she was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a member of Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed. Jerri was retired from Kanawha County Sheriff Department.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Mark; her parents; one sister and three brothers.
Surviving Jerri are her husband of 68 years, William Hudson; daughters, Deanna Page and husband Jerry, Pamela Milam, Billie Saunders and husband David, Barbara Davis; grandchildren, Monica Thaxton and Brian, Jason Page, Ashlea King and Dave, Dennis Davis and Ashley, Gordon Saunders and Jessa, Joshua Saunders; eight great - grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Ted McCracken and wife Barbara.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1648 Sugar Creek Drive, Charleston, with Rev. Art Morrison and Pastor Philip Crist officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
The family suggests Memorial Donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or Pallative Care at Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Hudson Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019