Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Geraldine Irene Yancey


1933 - 2020
Geraldine Irene Yancey Obituary
GERALDINE IRENE YANCEY, 86, of Cabin Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Charleston on September 9, 1933, to the late Homer Elmore and Sadie Stanley Jarrell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Yancey.
Geraldine was a Christian, loved reading her bible and playing the piano.
Left to cherish her memories is daughter, Gerri (Steve) Dearien of Charleston; beloved grandson, Howard Casto of Cabin Creek; beloved nephew, Robert (Ursula) Messer of Baytown, Texas; brothers, Howard Jarrell and Homer Jarrell Jr.; sisters, Delores Jones and Wilma Rose; two step-grandsons, Adam (Brandi) and Ryan (Angie) Dearien; several step - great - grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic concerns and in keeping with the Federal, State and Local Health Department on Social Distancing, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with the burial following in the Memorial Gardens.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020
