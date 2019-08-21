|
GERALDINE MARKER, 78, of Sumerco, WV, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 19, 2019 at home.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019