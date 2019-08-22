|
|
GERALDINE MARKER, 78, of Sumerco, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019, at home surrounded by love.
She was the daughter of the late Randall and Macil Gillenwater of Sumerco.
Geraldine was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. She was as sweet as the flowers she loved and touched many lives. She enjoyed life in all seasons and going to the Amish Country with her family. Geraldine will be greatly missed, but we will be together again in Heaven one day. Oh, what a day that will be!
She retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 25 years service at the Sumerco Post Office. She was an active member of the McCorkle Free Will Baptist Church which she dearly loved.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jackie; siblings, Patty Justice and Lloyd Gillenwater.
Geraldine is survived by daughters, Libby (Ronnie) Pauley and Denise (Davy) Pauley; brother, David Gillenwater; sister, Bonnie Clark; grandsons, Wes and Brad Pauley, and granddaughters, Chantel (Blake) Tudor and Kaylee Pauley; and many other family and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield and John Gorrell officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery in Sod.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
We would like to express a special thank you to our family, friends, and church family for their prayers, food, visits, and many cards during her illness. The staff at HospiceCare of Charleston were a blessing and greatly appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral
home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019