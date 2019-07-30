Home

GERALDINE MCCRACKEN "JERRI" HUDSON

GERALDINE MCCRACKEN "JERRI" HUDSON Obituary
GERALDINE "JERRI" MCCRACKEN HUDSON, 89, of Charleston departed for her Heavenly Home on July 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 1 at Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1648 Sugar Creek Drive, Charleston. Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
