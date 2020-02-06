Home

GERALDINE R. BRATCHET, 83, of Charleston, passed away February 2, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Alesia Duncan, Trina (Leonard) Duncan, Clinton Duncan, Tammy (Julius) Little, Steven (Jennifer) Bratchet, and sister, Merilda Duncan.
Celebration of Geraldine's life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 1404 1st Avenue, Charleston, WV 25837.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
