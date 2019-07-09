Home

Gertrude Ann Bonds

Gertrude Ann Bonds Obituary
GERTRUDE ANN BONDS "NUBBY", 78, of Charleston passed away July 6, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents Jess Bonds and Ethel Greene Bonds, brother Gary Bonds, and sister Faye Monk.
She is survived by her son Tommy Harless (Paula), daughter Becky Harless, Grandson Tommie Harless, Granddaughter Lusinda Harless, Great-grandson Andrew James Harless, and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held.
Cooke Funeral Home is assisting Gertrude's family and you may express on-line condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019
