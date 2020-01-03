|
|
|
GERTRUDE M. LEVAK, 91, formerly of Davin, departed this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Elmcroft Senior Living of Teays Valley, following a long illness.
She was born on September 28, 1928, at Yaeger, Ky., the daughter of the late Mahala and James Reece Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Frank Levak; seven brothers, Adam, Lincoln, Everett, Langley, Willie, David, and Sherman Miller; and by five sisters, Terria Sword, Madonna Hopkins, Audrey Branham, Shirley Sword, and Juanita Bridgeman.
Gertrude was a member of Claypool United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful cook and baker who will long be remembered for her Butterfinger Cake and Texas Brownies.
Those left to cherish her memory are one son, Larry Levak of Charleston; two grandchildren, Angela Levak of Largo, Fla., and Jeffrey (Melissa) Levak of Louisville, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews; along with a host of other relatives, church family, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, at the Claypool United Methodist Church at Davin, with Rev. Tim Shuff officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, also.
Pallbearers will be Les Belcher, Orval Lee Davis, Larry Lester, Jim Roach, Teddy Staton, and Emil Tomblin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Gertrude to Claypool United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 115, Davin, WV 25617.
Online condolences may be sent to www.krantzmcneely funeralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz - McNeely Funeral Home at Man, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020