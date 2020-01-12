|
|
GERTRUDE MAY MILLER, 93, of Belle, passed away January 7, 2020, at Genesis-Glasgow HR following a long illness.
She was a retired purchasing agent for the former C&P Telephone Company.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Brown R. and Margerette Knight Miller; brother, Russell Miller; and sisters, Nancy McNeil and Helen Jean Musgrave.
Surviving are her brother, Joe Miller of Belle; sister, Wanda Cavender of Belle; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Gertrude's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020