Gilbert Lee Young

Gilbert Lee Young Obituary

GILBERT LEE YOUNG, age 71, of Kimberly, died April 16, 2019. He was born at Allingdale, on April 16, 1948, and was the son of the late Buck and Iona Gillis Young.
He was a retired Federal Mine Inspector.
Surviving: Son, Stephen Young and his wife Samantha of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Abigail Young and Ethan Young; brother, Ralph Young of Beckley; and sister, Wanda Roat and her husband Shannon of Cannelton.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Frank Brown and Rev. Greg Petry officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
