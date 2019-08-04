|
GILES LEE CARTER, known to all as "Biggy," passed away on July 29, 2019, at the age of 62.
Born and raised in Charleston, a former Correction Officer for Kanawha County and a former Marine, who honorably serviced our Country in Japan.
Giles was preceded in death by his twin brother, Joseph Carter; brother, Larry Carter; sister, Joyce Carter Jones; mother, Carol S. Carter; and father, James L. Carter.
He is survived by his brother, Jimmy "Freddie" Carter and wife Janice of Parkersburg; sisters, Connie Craze of Shrewsbury, Janice Buckley of Charleston and Darlene Nickoson of St. Albans; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; good friends, Junior and Linda Ford of Glasgow, Terry Hamilton and wonderful neighbors.
Giles attended Church at Kanawha City Baptist.
He will be sadly missed by his Kanawha City Jimmy John's Family.
Graveside services with honors provided by Herbert J. Thomas Marine Corps League will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Donations to Herbert J. Thomas Marine Corps League, Dept. 947, P.O. Box 11203, Charleston, WV 25339.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Carter Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019