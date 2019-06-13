

GINA LYNN (FURBY) SAUNDERS, 47, of Charleston, was welcomed home by Jesus on Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home. She has now joined her daughter, Heidi, and brother, Michael, in Heaven.

She loved the Lord, her husband, children, parents, grandchildren and all of her family and friends. She always had a big smile on her face, but her heart was even bigger and she was always willing to help others. Gina was the best person I ever knew and I was very blessed to be her husband.

She had worked as secretary for Bible Center School and had been home schooling her children for the past five years. She was a member of Bible Center Church.

Gina is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Freddie R. Saunders; sons, Drew Jett, Brayden Jett, T.J. Saunders and wife, Madora, Nick Saunders; daughter, Hope Jett; parents, David and Carol Furby; grandchildren, Kaianna, Addi and Warner.

Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Friend officiating. Entombment will be at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum, Big Chimney.

Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Jett Education Fund, at any Poca Valley Bank location.

