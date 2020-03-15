|
|
GINGER GAIL GORDON, age 65, of Kimberly, died March 12, 2020.
She was born April 6, 1954, in Montgomery and was the daughter of the late Onico and Patricia Metheny Davis.
She was retired from Valley High School and was a member of Open Bible Temple in Powellton.
Surviving is her son, David Gordon and his wife Jenny of Boomer; grandchildren, Stephanie Gordon of Montgomery and Dylan Gordon of Boomer; great-grandson, Cameron Cochran; brothers, Copper Davis and wife Barbara of Powellton, Mark Davis and wife Sharon of Kimberly, Pat Davis and wife Sue of Mt. Carbon and Jack Davis of Powellton.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Greg Toney officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Tuesday, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020