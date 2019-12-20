|
|
GLADA GAYLE JAVINS, 54, of Ashford, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Service will be 4 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Curry Funeral Home. Family & friends will gather one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions toward funeral expenses. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019