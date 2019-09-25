|
GLADYS CLAUDIA DRESS, 101, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., formerly of Logan, departed this life September 19, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, Fla. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Logan. Friends may call one hour before services Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019