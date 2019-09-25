Home

Honaker Funeral Home Inc
200 Main St
Logan, WV 25601
(304) 752-1311
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Logan, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Logan, WV
View Map
Gladys Claudia Dress Obituary
GLADYS CLAUDIA DRESS, 101, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., formerly of Logan, departed this life September 19, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, Fla. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Logan. Friends may call one hour before services Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
