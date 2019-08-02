|
|
GLADYS H. NEW, age 83, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 25, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born on July 20, 1936, and was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Larry (Sara), Gary (Laurel), Greg (Angie) and Vickie (Rodney); and her siblings, Ann, Charles and Denver. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chasity and John (Kristie); her great-grandchildren, Christopher and Sabrina.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service, but a private gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019