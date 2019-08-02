Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys New
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys H. New


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys H. New Obituary
GLADYS H. NEW, age 83, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 25, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born on July 20, 1936, and was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Larry (Sara), Gary (Laurel), Greg (Angie) and Vickie (Rodney); and her siblings, Ann, Charles and Denver. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chasity and John (Kristie); her great-grandchildren, Christopher and Sabrina.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service, but a private gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries