GLADYS MARIE SPAULDING, 77, of Hurricane, passed away November 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lillian Taylor; husband, Robert "Bob" Spaulding; son, William Eugene Taylor; brothers, Normal, Ray and Locie Taylor; and sisters Frida, Lucille and Kathy.
Gladys retired from Putnam County Schools as a custodian with many years of loyal service. She went to church at Peach Ridge Community Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Steven Green (Tammy), Kimberly Benesh (Joseph), Robert Junior Spaulding II (Sheila) and David Jacob Taylor; daughter-in-law, Denise Taylor; eight grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; 13 great - grandchildren and five step-great - grandchildren; brothers, Clyde and David Taylor; and sisters; Ruth, Virginia, Birtha, Linda, Kathryn and Carolyn.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
You may share memories of Gladys by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019