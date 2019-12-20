|
GLADYS MAE MEADOWS, 89, of Comfort passed away December 19, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was a member of Toney's Branch Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by Husband: Bernard "Pee Wee" Meadows, son: Gary Wayne Meadows, parents: John Henry and Sabie Holstein Buzzard, brothers: Brady, Johnny, Donald andTommy Buzzard and Herman Williams, sisters: Ruth Williams, Judy Pauley and Marie Adkins; Father and Mother in Law: Corbin and Ethel Meadows.
Surviving are: Daughters: Bonnie Parsons and Lisa Meadows both of Comfort, Son: Robert Meadows of Abilene, Kansas, Adopted Grandson: Bruce Meadows of Charleston, Sisters: Betty White of Mingo County, Barbara Barker of Ashford, Grandchildren: Mark Parsons, April Keenan, Gary Meadows III and Michael and Robert Meadows; Great Grandchildren: Alyssa Meadows, Cordell Parsons and Emily, Drew and Kayla Keenan.
The family would like to thank special caregiver Amanda Hall of Fosterville for all of her excellent care and support.
Funeral is 1 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Ray Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Drawdy Cemetery, Peytona. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019