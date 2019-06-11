Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
GLADYS L. WHITE, 95, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully June 9, 2019, at Broadmore Assisted.
She was born December 4, 1923, in Kanawha Co., the daughter of Harry and Bessie Alford Massey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Gladys was a resident of St. Albans and a lifelong member of the Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Keiffer (Lee), and son, Thomas White (Brenda), grandchildren, Chris White, Robin Keiffer, and Gregg Keiffer, and 6 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Gladys' life will be 1 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home.
Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdoprhandcurry.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 11 to June 13, 2019
