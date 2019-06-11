|
GLADYS L. WHITE, 95, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully June 9, 2019, at Broadmore Assisted.
She was born December 4, 1923, in Kanawha Co., the daughter of Harry and Bessie Alford Massey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Gladys was a resident of St. Albans and a lifelong member of the Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Keiffer (Lee), and son, Thomas White (Brenda), grandchildren, Chris White, Robin Keiffer, and Gregg Keiffer, and 6 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Gladys' life will be 1 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home.
Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 11 to June 13, 2019